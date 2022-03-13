LA Angels revised spring training schedule released
The LA Angels' revised, post-lockout spring training schedule has been released:
There are just two matchups against division rivals, one against the Seattle Mariners and one against the Oakland Athletics. Of course, the Rangers and Astros are in the Grapefruit League, so they can't face off against them before the season starts. The 15-game spring training will feature seven home games and eight road contests.
A spring was as important to the Angels as any team, as the squad has many key players coming off of season-ending injuries. Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton, and Patrick Sandoval all are. Three of those are massive contracts (Trout, Rendon, Upton), and Noah Syndergaard is also coming off of a serious injury too.
Having spring training is cause for a sigh of relief for LA Angels fans as well as the team.
The LA Angels will also be able to continue their expedition series with the Dodgers at the end of the spring. That will be in addition to the 15 original true spring training contests. There has been a Minor League camp so far this offseason, however Major League players were not allowed to attend as they were locked out.
This spring will especially be important for a shuffled coaching staff that will have a lot of new faces, as well as Matt Wise, who will be entering a crucial season after taking over as pitching coach during the season last year after Mickey Callaway was suspended for sexual misconduct.
As far as the performance of the team in the spring, there's no reason to stress. Many teams who have dominated in past spring trainings have had tough regular seasons, and vice versa. We won't know how good this team is until the regular season begins on April 14th against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.