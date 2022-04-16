LA Angels RHP Kyle Tyler was just DFA'd...again
Ex-LA Angels relief pitcher Kyle Tyler has had quite the rollercoaster ride over the past month to say the least. The 25-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been designated for assignment a grand total of four times over the past 30 days, 2 times by the Halos and once by the Red Sox and Padres each.
The move to DFA Tyler this time around was to create space on the Angels 40-man roster for LHP Brian Moran, who is taking the place of Jose Quijada on the active roster. This comes after Quijada was added to the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.
Tyler ended up getting claimed off waivers once more, this time by the San Diego Padres yet again. Let's hope that his new home sticks for good this round.
Kyle Tyler had been solid as a big league pitcher for the LA Angels.
Though it is a very small sample size to work with, Kyle Tyler does have a 2.92 ERA while pitching in the majors, with 12.1 innings of work in 5 games. His WHIP is a 1.14 with a 6:6 K:BB in his major league appearances. While the numbers don't exactly jump off the page at you, and the walk numbers are a bit of a concern, there is potential that caught the eyes of the Padres organization.
As for now, we will have to wait and see what the outcome will be for Tyler. Will he be DFA'd again and make his way onto his fourth team within the past 30 days? Or could he potentially stay in the Padres organization? Only time will tell.