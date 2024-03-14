Ron Washington drops most Ron Washington quote ever about LA Angels’ Jordyn Adams
He said what now?
By Drew Koch
Welp, it's time for Jordyn Adams to hit the weight room. At least that's what one could infer based on Ron Washington's latest comment about the Los Angeles Angels outfielder.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Washington sees big things for Adams once he outgrows his "little baby body." Now before you spit your drink out all over your phone, Washington wasn't disparaging the 24-year-old, but rather trying to help Adams unlock his true potential.
The Angels skipper went on to say, "He’s still got some shoulders to get. He’s still got some chest to get. He’s still got some legs to get. And he’s still got some knowledge he’s got to pick up. When all that comes together, he’s gonna be dangerous.”
The Angels knew what they were getting with Washington at the helm - a no nonsense manager with an old-school approach who isn't going to mince words. That's a bit atypical when talking about today's game that's dominated by player-managers who attempt to curry favor with the players.
Wash has already spoken about his expectations for the Halos in 2024. Washington is looking for maximum effort and strong work ethic from his players this season. It's not yet known if third baseman Anthony Rendon got that memo, but we'll see what the regular season brings.
As it relates to Adams, the former first-round pick finally made it to the big leagues in 2023. But after mustering just a .253 OPS in 17 games at the tail-end of last season, he's got a lot to prove before he finds way back to The Show.
Adams has hit for power this spring. Three of his four hits have gone for extra bases, and Adams has also drawn seven walks to six strikeouts. The young outfielder's 109-game stint at Triple-A last season was his best minor league performance ever. Adams hit .268/.352/.465 with 15 home runs, 67 RBI, and 44 stolen bases.
There's plenty of room for Adams to improve, and it sounds like Washington has already given him some sound advice. And he did so as only Washington can - straight and to the point.