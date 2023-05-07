3 free agents we're thankful the Angels didn't sign this offseason
2) LA Angels rumors: Willson Contreras isn't even catching anymore for the Cardinals
Willson Contreras was the top free agent catcher on the board and was a guy the Angels were reportedly very interested in. Why? I have absolutely no idea. The Angels just traded for Logan O'Hoppe that trade deadline and he appeared to be the catcher of the future.
The Angels were reportedly a finalist for Contreras' services but the former Cub wound up staying in the NL Central and signed in St. Louis to be Yadier Molina's replacement. It's safe to say that has not gone well at all.
Contreras is swinging the bat pretty well as a Cardinal, but has only two home runs. Chad Wallach has two home runs and he didn't even begin the season with the Angels.
Even worse, the Cardinals are already giving up on Contreras behind the plate. As the team continues to spiral out of control with a 10-24 record, the Cardinals are opting to use Contreras in the outfield and as their DH most of the time. He'll catch on occasion, but Andrew Knizner is their regular catcher now.
The Cardinals spent all of that money for a guy who'd be removed as their starting catcher just 34 games into the season. He's not connecting at all with a Cardinals pitching staff that has an ERA of 4.70.
The Angels had Logan O'Hoppe who was tearing the cover off the ball and looked great behind the dish as well before his injury. They have Edgar Quero waiting in the wings. Even the Thaiss and Wallach tandem has worked out well. They've put up similar offensive numbers while looking much better behind the dish, clearly.
I don't know what the Angels offer was or how close they were to landing him, but I do know signing him would've limited their ability to add other pieces, and if he wouldn't last at catcher, he'd have virtually no place to play. The Angels outfield is set, as is their DH spot. This could easily go down as one of the worst signings in Cardinals history.