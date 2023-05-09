3 trade targets for the Angels to start scouting if the Cardinals continue to tank
2) LA Angels trade target on the Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos
With Jose Quijada out for the season, the Angels lost one of their high-leverage arms. While I love what Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez have done, those guys are the only players I really trust right now late in games.
Adding a proven late-game arm like Giovanny Gallegos could help the Angels in a big way late in games. They'll have three arms to choose between and won't have to overwork Estevez and Moore.
Gallegos has experience in just about every role. He's saved 14 games in each of the last two seasons. He's also worked in the seventh and eighth innings for St. Louis. With Ryan Helsley struggling Gallegos has been in the closer role for the Cardinals lately. He blew the save against the Angels, but other than that has been solid this season and for most of his career.
The Angels bullpen has looked good but it's still hard to see who else other than Moore or Estevez Phil Nevin should turn to late in a close game. Andrew Wantz? Ryan Tepera? I'm really not fully sold on anyone and think an external addition would be beneficial.
You can never have enough quality bullpen arms. Gallegos has another year of control at a very reasonable $5.75 million. The Cardinals don't have to trade him but could do so.