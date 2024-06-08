LA Angels Rumors: Tyler Anderson trade buzz heating up with insider speculation
By Drew Koch
The 2024 season has been a disappointing one in Anaheim, and while no fanbase wants to see their team trade away top talent at the deadline, it's probably time for Angels fans to begin focusing on the future. The Angels are jockeying with the Oakland A's to see who winds up in the AL West basement, meaning that a postseason run in 2024 is probably out of the question.
As such, the Angels will be a popular team for contenders come the MLB trade deadline. While July 30 is still several weeks away, it hasn't stopped MLB experts and pundits from predicting where several stars may wind up. New York Post columnist and MLB insider Jon Heyman recently opined about Angels' starter Tyler Anderson. Could the left-hander be headed elsewhere this summer?
According to Heyman, there's a "good chance" that Anderson is moved before the deadline. He was also quoted as saying that he believes the Halos could get "a ton" for Anderson on the trade market. Heyman noted that Anderson has outperformed several other starters who are likely to be traded this summer: Sean Manaea, Nick Pivetta, and Luis Serverino, among others.
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray seems to agree with Heyman's assessment, citing Anderson as one of several Angels players who may wind up on a different team before the July 30 deadline.
Anderson has pitched well in 2024. The 34-year-old is 5-5 with a 3.4 bWAR and 2.37 ERA in 12 starts for the Angels this season. The fact that Anderson is a lefty with team control beyond just this season also makes him desirable. It also means that the Halos can set a high price tag for Anderson's services.
Angels fans don't want to hear that the team will likely be mailing in the rest of season by trading away their best pitcher later this summer, but LA has to find a way to restock its beleaguered farm system. The Angels have one of the worst prospect pools in all of Major League Baseball, and if the Halos can secure some promising young talent for Anderson, they should make a deal.