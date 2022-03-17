LA Angels reportedly sign ultra-talented reliever, finally improve bullpen again
The LA Angels have signed Archie Bradley to improve the bullpen, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Angels improved their bullpen early by adding elite reliever Aaron Loup, but had been dragging their feet ever since.
After opting to not bring back one of the best relievers on the 2021 Angels, Steve Cishek, it was unclear if the Angels were really serious about improving this pen. After adding Bradley, it is clear that they are not only interested in improving the bullpen, but also added the right guy.
That's because Bradley has been very versatile his entire career. He's been a starting pitcher, a set-up man, and a closer. Therefore, he can either pitch in the back end of our bullpen, or even be a long reliever for Anaheim. It's truly a perfect fit, and there's a lot to love about this move.
Archie Bradley brings fire to the LA Angels.
Archie Bradley is a gamer, and that's what the LA Angels need. He's had a major career-bounce back after getting hit with a liner in the face, he's been a postseason hero, he's nearly gotten himself into fights with rival teams, and the Halos need that type of mental edge.
As a reliever (he's been a reliever for five consecutive seasons now), he's posted a 20-15 record with a 2.98 ERA. Posting a solid 1.220 WHIP, he's also struck out 9.4 batters per nine innings. Allowing under 0.8 home runs per nine as a reliever, he's tough to square up.
This was a great signing, and proves that the Halos' bullpen is substantially improved from what it was last year. If the Halos can add one more arm to the pen, they'll have a fantastic bullpen that they can certainly win with. The Loup signing as well as this one, however, at least gives them a chance regardless.