LA Angels: Taylor Ward is on top of the baseball world and he knows it
Taylor Ward has been unconscious for the LA Angels this season, and the second game of the Halos' double header on Saturday was about as far from an exception as it gets. Ward went three for three with a homer, two runs, and an incredible FIVE RBIs on the day.
Ward left the diamond that day hitting .284/.505/.744 (1.249 OPS) while totaling eight home runs on the year to go along with 23 runs scored and 22 RBIs. He's been sensational. After the game, he expressed that he certainly is aware of what he's doing to pitching around this league:
Ward is exactly right. That's because there quite literally is NO pitcher out there that can get him out. He played another terrific game the next day too, going two for five with a run scored and a triple. He left that game having scored 24 runs on the season and posting an insane .385/.500/.747 (1.247 OPS) slash line.
LA Angels' OF Taylor Ward's entire slash line (as well as his 266 OPS+) leads all of baseball.
It was also nice, however, for LA Angels' OF Taylor Ward to acknowledge that there isn't literally nobody that can get him out. He of course is a humble developing star and understands that if he doesn't choose to be humble, the game will humble him.
It goes to show that he's got the perfect mindset during this offensive rampage he's going on. He's confident, and knows how good he is. That's how it should be. That being said, he's keeping a humble approach. That's what got him here, so he's not changing anything.
After four years of getting close to sticking long-term on the Halos' roster, Ward certainly has solidified himself as an impact player on the Big League team in this organization here in 2022.