These three Shohei Ohtani statistics show just how insane he has been
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player in the world. That's pretty unanimous at this point thanks to his ability to hit and pitch at a star level.
Aaron Judge might've won the AL MVP last season, but the award is Ohtani's to lose every year as long as he's in the AL and healthy. He seems to be on cruise control this season heading towards his second AL MVP in the last three seasons, and he should win it unanimously.
Even with how awesome Ohtani has been, his pitching has underwhelmed slightly. His 3.29 ERA is higher than expected, and he's walked more while also allowing more home runs than usual. Still, he's been a borderline ace this season, and what he's doing with the bat is historic.
1) Shohei Ohtani has a legitimate shot at the AL Triple Crown
It's only June and a lot can change, I definitely get that, but Shohei Ohtani is firmly in the Triple Crown race.
With Aaron Judge sidelined, Ohtani has taken the AL lead in home runs. Judge is at 19 and there is no timetable for him to return. Shohei can take a monster lead in the home run race by the time Judge returns. Judge sits in second in the AL so Ohtani already has breathing room and will likely generate a whole lot more of it.
Ohtani is tied for the AL lead with 56 RBI. He's tied with Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. It'll be a bit harder for Ohtani to lap the field in RBI considering guys like Adolis Garcia and Yordan Alvarez are both one RBI behind, but Ohtani still has as good of a shot as anyone.
Shohei is hitting .314 with a 1.005 OPS with runners in scoring position. With Taylor Ward playing better and Mickey Moniak being great out of that leadoff spot, Ohtani should have more chances to drive guys in, and has a realistic shot at an RBI title.
The batting title is going to be Ohtani's biggest obstacle. He's hitting .300 right now which is awesome, but ranks sixth in the AL. Ohtani has never been a big average hitter with his high being .286 in 106 games played back in 2019.
Even while the odds are against him, with the way Shohei is going right now I wouldn't count him out. At least Luis Arraez and his .388 average is in the NL.