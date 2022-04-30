LA Angels' top prospect Reid Detmers shows flashes of greatness this April
With Reid Detmers' April of his rookie season over, it's worth taking a look at exactly what he was able to accomplish in the first month of the season for the LA Angels. In Detmers' first two starts of the year, he struggled.
He gave up seven earned runs in 7.1 innings pitched. He allowed nine hits and walked three batters. Giving up two home runs in one start during one of his outings, there were some things to clean up. Detmers proved to be aware of his shortcomings, and has looked like a different pitcher since.
In his two starts since, Detmers has allowed just three earned runs in 10 innings pitched. He's only surrendered five hits and he's allowed just two walks in that time. He didn't strike many out, but it's easy to forget about that when realizing that he has allowed just a .143 batting average in this span.
Reid Detmers showed flashes for the LA Angels in April.
Reid Demters still has an overall 5.19 ERA and 72 ERA+. His FIP is at 4.51, and he's given up 1.6 homers per nine frames. He hasn't arrived just yet. He hasn't shown promise just yet. He'll have to continue the success he's had in his last two starts throughout the entire next month.
He has, however, flashed his talent as of late, and that's exciting to see. Detmers showed up to the season as an AL Rookie of the Year candidate, and while he hasn't been the rookie of the year so far, he showed enough in the back half of this month to where he remains on the radar.
Also, he's shown how much he's improved on a bigger scale too. In his five starts last year, he had a 7.40 ERA, 61 ERA+, and 6.36 FIP. He hasn't been anything special overall this year, but this late surge has given him a 2021 line of a 5.19 ERA, 72 ERA+, and 4.51 FIP. He has proven to be much-improved over last season, and much-improved from even how he originally looked to start this season.