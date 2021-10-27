Taylor Ward's relationship with the Angels has been... interesting. The 30-year-old outfielder's seen his ups and downs in Anaheim, making it difficult to definitively label his importance to the organization. The former catcher-turned-outfielder's dWAR has been in the negatives in all seven of his MLB seasons, but he's had sparks of greatness at the plate.

Ward has 2 more years of arbitration before becoming a free agent at age-33. Ward was on track to a strong 2023 season before an injury derailed his playing time. Now, as 2024 winds down to a close, a contract extension is looming. What do the Angels do with him? There's plenty to consider in potentially extending him, but Ward's recent hot streak is leaving a strong impression with the club.

He struggled mightily in June and July, batting .181 and .174 respectively. Ward knew he was not producing and was eager to have a solid end to the season. Ward is batting .378 (14-for-37) in September, behind five home runs, seven RBIs, six walks, 11 runs, and two doubles. He matched his career-best 23 home runs with a leadoff blast on Sept. 11 in Minnesota.

Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels (23)

That home run extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 21 contests. He also had a separate 14-game hitting streak from August 20 to September 4. Heading into August, his batting average was .227. Since then, he has raised it to .248.

Ward has also roped a career-best 26 doubles this season, driven in a career-high 67 RBI and has tied for a career-best two triples. He's also one stolen base away from tying a career-high of five and six runs away from 73, which is the most in his career.

Taylor Ward isn't the flashiest name. However, considering he is a homegrown player with a last-second hot streak, perhaps it wouldn't hurt the Angels to consider extending him.