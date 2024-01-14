Latest Angels rumors have team interested in former Dodgers fan favorite
The Angels are reportedly interested in signing former Dodgers fan-favorite Kiké Hernandez.
The Los Angeles Angels have remained quiet to this point of the offseason, and the latest Angels rumors signal that the team might remain quiet for the rest of the offseason.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) leaves the door open for the Angels potentially making a surprising starting pitching signing but points out that the team has never spent big in the rotation under Arte Moreno. With his infatuation with offense, there's a good chance that won't change.
When looking at offense, Rosenthal says that the Angels are unlikely to sign a DH, leaving that spot open for players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon who have struggled mightily in recent years to stay healthy. Rendon in particular is a player the Angels are concerned about according to Rosenthal, which makes sense considering the fact that he's played in just 23 percent of the team's games in the last three years.
The latest Angels rumors don't have them linked to a majorly impactful player, but do have them connected to a potential Rendon backup plan, as the team is reportedly interested in former Dodgers fan-favorite Kiké Hernandez.
LA Angels are reportedly interested in Enrique Hernandez as potential Anthony Rendon insurance plan
With Rendon's injury history in mind, the Angels acquired Gio Urshela last offseason to be their security blanket at the hot corner. Urshela played well when given the chance for the Angels, but his season-ending injury ruined their plans of him being an impactful Rendon replacement earlier than they had hoped. Now, the Angels are interested in a different Rendon fall-back option, but this one is rather underwhelming.
When thinking about Hernandez as a player, what really sticks out is his versatility. He's played in every position in his MLB career except for catcher. Yes, he's made an appearance on the mound. Hernandez has primarily played up the middle, seeing substantial time in center field, second base, and shortstop throughout his career. While he has also seen time at third base, it's been rather limited, as he has just 45 appearances and 25 starts at the hot corner.
Hernandez has never done much with the bat. This past season he slashed .237/.289/.357 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI splitting time with the Dodgers and Red Sox. He's had a couple of solid offensive seasons, but he has a career .719 OPS. His main calling card is his versatility.
While he has played at third base before, things haven't exactly gone swimmingly for him there. He's committed eight errors at the hot corner despite very limited action there over his ten-year career. Rosenthal saying that the Angels are interested in the 32-year-old as a backup third base option is rather underwhelming if he isn't good defensively there, since his bat is limited. There just isn't much upside to get excited about here.
The Angels don't really need Hernandez's versatility as they still have Luis Rengifo who can play just about anywhere. His defense isn't great, but he provides much more on offense than Kiké, and could even be a better third base option. Figuring that Rendon is going to miss substantial time once again, the Angels should be shooting higher for reserve options. Targeting this former Dodgers fan-favorite who hasn't been great in his limited action at third base and doesn't do much with the bat isn't the move they should be rushing to make.