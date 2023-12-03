Latest Angels rumors linking them to a familiar face make absolutely no sense
He's just not a fit.
Martin Maldonado spent a season and a half with the Los Angeles Angels and actually played pretty well in an Angels uniform. He was never much of a hitter, but launched 14 home runs in the 2017 season and also took home a Gold Glove. He was then sent to Houston in the deal that got the Angels Patrick Sandoval. For that, Angels fans thank him.
Maldonado has had some great moments since arriving in Houston but is now a free agent. With Yainer Diaz expected to take over as their primary catcher, it's possible Maldonado could be looking for a new home. For whatever reason, the Angels are one of several teams linked to him according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. I get that he's a familiar name, but make it make sense.
LA Angels' rumored interest in Martin Maldonado makes no sense
The Angels' roster needs a lot of work. That comes without saying, as the team might lose Shohei Ohtani in the matter of days and won just 73 games last season. While the roster needs work, one spot that feels solidified is the catcher spot.
Logan O'Hoppe took the starter job to begin last season and ran with it. He missed substantial time with injury, but hit 14 home runs in 51 games and posted a .796 OPS. O'Hoppe looked solid behind the plate as well and looks the part of an everyday catcher. Maldonado signing on to be the team's starting catcher just makes no sense.
Maldonado might make sense as a backup catcher if the Angels didn't already have two backup catchers on the roster.
Matt Thaiss was the one who stepped up in Logan O'Hoppe's absence and put together a pretty decent year. He's more than capable as an offense-first backup catcher. Thaiss only got that opportunity to step up because Max Stassi missed the entire season. Well, Stassi is back, and is under contract through the 2024 season.
Barring trades of both Thaiss and Stassi, a Maldonado signing makes absolutely no sense. The Angels have no reason to carry more than two catchers, and it's safe to argue Maldonado is the worst of the four due to how putrid his bat is.
The Angels need pitching, not a fourth catcher. Focus on that, Perry.