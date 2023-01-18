Latest Pablo Lopez trade rumor would suggest an Angels trade is unlikely
The Los Angeles Angels could use a sixth starter to round out the rotation. With not so many options left in free agency, the Halos could be better off in the trade market. One team looking to trade starting pitching is the Miami Marlins and Pablo Lopez has been at the center of discussions since the trade deadline.
Lopez is a really solid pitcher who'd fit in nicely in the middle of this Angels rotation. The problem is, he wouldn't be easy to acquire.
The latest Pablo Lopez trade rumors would suggest the Angels are very unlikely to execute a trade for him.
The Marlins are reportedly trying to acquire Luis Arraez from the Twins in a Pablo Lopez trade. Minnesota isn't willing to do that deal one-for-one, but Dan Hayes of The Athletic is reporting that the Twins are open to dealing Arraez as part of a larger trade.
Whether the Marlins add more onto Lopez in their efforts to land Arraez remains to be seen, but if that's the kind of player Miami thinks they can get for Pablo Lopez, the Angels don't stand much of a chance.
The Marlins are looking for MLB-ready players in exchange for one of their many quality starting pitchers. The Angels unfortunately are limited in that regard, and most definitely don't have a player of Arraez's caliber to offer.
The Twins infielder won the batting title after slashing .316/.375/.420 with eight home runs and 49 RBI. The power is limited, but anyone would value a batting champion. Arraez was an all-star, won a Silver Slugger, and even got MVP votes, finishing 13th in the balloting.
Arraez is a career .314 hitter in four seasons for the Twins and is under contract through the 2025 season. His value is very high, and rightfully so.
The best player the Angels have that's expendable is Luis Rengifo. Could a package including Rengifo, Jo Adell, and a prospect be enough? I'd guarantee the answer is no, and that's a shame because Lopez would be a very good fit for the Halos.
Perry Minasian has to do something with the final starting rotation spot. Whether that's a trade or a free agent like Michael Wacha or Zack Greinke remains to be seen, but that's a spot they really should upgrade.