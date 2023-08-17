Latest Reid Detmers outing has Angels fans scratching their heads
Angels pitcher Reid Detmers remains one of the most unpredictable starting pitchers in baseball
The Los Angeles Angels expected their starting rotation to be a big reason why they made the postseason in 2023. They ranked sixth in rotation ERA last season, and with young pitchers seemingly ready to break out, the sky felt like the limit.
One of the pitchers who seemed poised to break out this season was Reid Detmers. The southpaw finished last season very strongly with a 3.36 ERA in the second-half to go along with a 2.57 FIP in 11 starts. Unfortunately, we haven't seen the breakout yet from Detmers.
The LA Angels still don't know what they have with Reid Detmers
Detmers is a pitcher the Angels have no idea what to expect from going into any given start. His season started horribly, as he had a 5.15 ERA through his first ten starts. He had completed six innings just once in that span, and looked nothing like the pitcher we saw down the stretch the season prior.
Detmers then went on a five-start tear, posting a 1.42 ERA in that span. He struck out 43 batters in 31.2 innings pitched, striking out at least eight batters in each outing. He also completed six innings in four of the five starts, finishing one out shy in the fifth. It had looked like Detmers was turning his season around.
His last start of the first half and first five starts of the second half had gone horribly. Detmers had a 10.30 ERA in those starts, allowing 29 runs in 25.1 innings pitched. After allowing seven runs while recording just seven outs against the Astros, I wanted Detmers out of the rotation and in the minors to try and work on some things. Thankfully, the Angels didn't listen.
The 24-year-old put up his best start of the season and one of the best of his career in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Facing the best offense in the American League, Detmers carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He was pulled after 7.1 dominant innings allowing just one hit. He did walk four and only strike out five, but Detmers was dominant all night.
We've already seen Detmers pitch a no-hitter in his brief career, and now he nearly did it again, this time against a powerhouse offense. Going into each start this is his ceiling. Unfortunately, his floor is quite low as well.
It's hard to know what the Angels have with Detmers. The young left-hander has the potential to be a frontline starter. He also has a 4.93 ERA through 22 starts this season and has shown no consistency. He'll be in their future rotation plans, but it's hard to know where he'll slot until he shows he can sustain his success. Hopefully this latest outing is the start of that.