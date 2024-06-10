Latest report suggests Angels are throwing in the towel for 2024 by trade deadline
By Drew Koch
Who's ready for a fire sale? Ready or not, Angels fans, it may well be headed to Anaheim. While it certainly shouldn't come as a shock that one of the AL's worst teams will be a seller at the trade deadline, some of the names that could be moved before July 30 might be surprising.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Los Angeles Angels have begun listening to inquiries on certain players. The list is rather long, Angels fans, so buckle up.
Among those Murray cited as potential trade chips as the deadline are outfielders Taylor Ward and Jo Adell along with left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, and relievers Adam Cimber, Matt Moore, and Hunter Strickland.
LA Angels reportedly listening to trade offers on Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, & Tyler Anderson among others
Now before you throw your mobile device against the wall in disgust, you have to understand that this type of plan actually makes a lot of sense. Given the horrendous farm system that MLB Pipeline ranks as the worst in the baseball, selling off assets would be the Angels' best way to add talent back into the organization.
Murray notes that GM Perry Minasian is asking for big returns on both Ward and Adell. Minasian will effectively be looking to undo what he did last summer when he traded away a number of young players in order to bring in the likes of C.J. Cron, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Randal Grichuk. None of those players are still with the organization and Shohei Ohtani (whom they were trying to surround with talent last summer) is also gone.
It seems as if it's only a matter of time before Minasian makes that first deal. Once one of Anderson, Rengifo, or even Ward is dealt, the floodgates are likely to open and it will be a full-on fire sale in Hollywood.
In fact, looking back on it, the moment that Mike Trout hit the IL was when it seemed as though 2024 would be a lost season. Though the campaign isn't even half over, it certainly feels that way at Angel Stadium this season.