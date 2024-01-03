Logan O'Hoppe gets recognition he deserves, joins several breakout stars on MLB.com list
Logan O'Hoppe is a building block for this Angels franchise.
The Los Angeles Angels might've had a season to forget in 2023, but had some bright spots they can take with them into the new year. One of those bright spots was the play of Logan O'Hoppe.
The Angels traded for O'Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline, sending Brandon Marsh to Philadelphia in the process. While Marsh has certainly blossomed in a Phillies uniform, the play of O'Hoppe has made the deal very worthwhile.
After winning the starting catcher job in Spring Training, O'Hoppe began the year as one of the Angels' best hitters and run producers. A torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder sidelined him for most of the season, but the way O'Hoppe finished the year has him dubbed as one of MLB.com's emerging players heading into the 2024 season.
Logan O'Hoppe is quickly blossoming into an Angels franchise cornerstone
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com had a lot of praise when it came to O'Hoppe's performance, particularly down the stretch. The young backstop had one of the best power months an Angels rookie has ever had, smacking nine home runs with 15 RBI in the month of September. He was able to have such a good month despite players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout sitting on the sidelines for most or all of it. The team might've struggled, but O'Hoppe was a huge bright spot.
Heading into 2024, O'Hoppe has a chance to fully establish himself not only as one of the best young talents on this Angels team, but as one of the best young players in all of baseball. Him being on a list with other emerging stars like Tarik Skubal, Royce Lewis, and Evan Carter shows that he had a strong finish but also has lofty expectations in front of him to live up to.
O'Hoppe has become a focal point for this team in the present and the future. He has the chance to be a staple behind the plate for a very long time. A big year in 2024 will only add to that.