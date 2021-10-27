Logan O'Hoppe needs another strong September to ease Angels fans' minds heading into 2025

Logan O'Hoppe needs to run it back.

The LA Angels catcher had a scalding-hot September last season to cement his spot for the upcoming campaign. The 24-year-old slammed nine home runs to end the regular season in 2023 alongside 15 runs batted in and 15 runs scored. It was an exciting sendoff, giving Halos fans something positive to look forward to for 2024.

O'Hoppe had a strong May and June this season, walloping five home runs in each month. He ran rather cold in July and August, combining for just five homers in those two months. His August was exceptionally forgettable slashing an .099 batting average with no home runs beyond Aug. 16.

Entering Sept. 3, he had gone 45 straight at-bats without rounding the bases, dropping his average 15 points along the way behind 24 strikeouts. It's normal for young players to run into a slump, especially for catchers. However, O'Hoppe has shown plenty of promise and leadership in flashes, and the Angels would love to see him replicate his efforts from last September.

The former 23rd-round draft pick is off to the start he'd like. On Tuesday night, O'Hoppe flicked his 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning against the Dodgers. He took Walker Buehler to right-center field to break the scoreless tie, ending his home run drought.

See Dodger fans? That’s a hit you go “oooooOoooOOOOOoo” over 😂😂😂



Logan O’Hoppe puts the Angels on the board with a solo home run!#RepTheHalo #GoHalos #Angels #LTBU pic.twitter.com/rJsnI28ApB — Locked On Angels (@LockedOnAngels) September 4, 2024

O'Hoppe finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-2 loss in extra innings.

O'Hoppe has the opportunity to catch Mike Napoli's 2008 season of 20 home runs, which is the most by an Angels catcher over that span, according to the Angels' public relations staff. With that in mind, he has the chance to become a crucial piece to the Angels' future puzzle. If he can re-discover his old grooves, O'Hoppe gives Los Angeles plenty to be excited about.