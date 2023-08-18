Logan O'Hoppe makes anticipated return following long stint on the IL
The Los Angeles Angels took the day by storm when they decided to promote 2023 first round pick Nolan Schanuel to the majors following just 21 games played in the minor leagues.
Schanuel is expected to play first base with C.J. Cron landing on the IL, but the Angels got more exciting news. In a move that was fully unexpected, the team has activated Logan O'Hoppe off the IL and he's set to resume his role as the primary catcher.
Logan O'Hoppe won the starting catcher job afrer a strong showing in Spring Training, and he showed exactly why Perry Minasian acquired him with strong play to begin the season.
O'Hoppe slashed .283/.339/.547 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He did this while mostly hitting eighth and ninth in the order. He even led the team in both home runs and RBI for much of April. Yes, the team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on it had a rookie catcher pacing them offensively out of the nine-hole.
O'Hoppe should be able to provide the offensive punch the Angels had been missing from their catchers Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach while he was on the IL.
The Angels might be longshots to make the postseason, but things are a lot more interesting now with the team bringing in some young players they're building around that fans can watch. O'Hoppe is absolutely a cornerstone for this team.
To make room for O'Hoppe the Angels have DFA'd Chad Wallach who got off to a good start offensively and was solid defensively but struggled of late.