Los Angeles Angels avoid arbitration with 5 of 8 eligible players
The Los Angeles Angels had eight players eligible for arbitration. Yesterday was the deadline for players and teams to exchange figures leading up to arbitration hearings. This got a lot of teams to come to deals with players to avoid arbitration hearings.
The Angels agreed to deals with five of their eight arbitration-eligible players. The three they did not agree with are Luis Rengifo, Hunter Renfroe, and Gio Urshela.
LA Angels still have time to negotiate a deal with the three players who did not agree
While it's not super common for players and teams to agree to a deal after the figure-exchange deadline, I predict the Angels settle with Rengifo and Renfroe.
Renfroe reportedly filed for $11.9 million while the Angels were at $11.25 million. Rengifo filed for $2.3 million while the Angels were at $2 million. It's not worth going to arbitration over such a small difference like that, and I'm sure both sides will realize this.
The guy I believe the Angels will go to arbitration with is Gio Urshela. The Angels just traded for Urshela who filed at $10 million while the Angels were at $8.4. That's a much bigger gap than Renfroe or Rengifo.
MLBTradeRumors had Urshela projected at $9.2 million dollars which is ironically right in the middle of the side's demands. Maybe that's where they'll compromise.
The Angels are a team that usually finds a way to avoid arbitration with their players. Brian Goodwin went to arbitration in 2020 but before that, you have to go back to 2011 when Jared Weaver went to arbitration. That's two cases in 12 years.
Hopefully the Angels can find a way to settle with all three players as arbitration is a process they shouldn't want to go through. The player tells an arbitrator why they're worth more and the team tells the same arbitrator in front of him why he's not good enough to earn what he's asking for. I'm confident they can do it with Renfroe and Rengifo. Urshela I'm not quite as confident about.