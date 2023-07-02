Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, July 1
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Diamondbacks, July 1
The Los Angeles Angels are trying to snap their three-game losing streak tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Angels lost the opener of this weekend series to end what wound up being a disappointing month of June relative to how it started. With July here, the Angels look to stay in the postseason race starting with today's game.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Angels tonight looking for a third straight solid outing. Anderson pitched the finale in Colorado and allowed three runs in six innings. He pitched well enough to win, but the Angels did fall in that game. Anderson allowed just two earned runs in 26 innings pitched across four starts for the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks last season, so he'll look to continue pitching well against them tonight.
The Diamondbacks will send out right-hander Ryne Nelson. The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.97 through 16 starts, but he's coming off one of his best starts of the season, limiting the red-hot Giants to one run on three hits in seven innings. He allowed three runs or fewer in four of his five June starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Taylor Ward - LF
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. David Fletcher - SS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup
1. Ketel Marte - 2B
2. Kyle Lewis - DH
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - LF
4. Christian Walker - 1B
5. Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
6. Gabriel Moreno - C
7. Jake McCarthy - RF
8. Nick Ahmed - SS
9. Dominic Fletcher - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Most of the Angels lineup struggled yesterday as the team managed just two runs on four hits, but Anthony Rendon went hitless in three at-bats in his return from injury. This offense often goes as Rendon goes, so the Angels need more than just a walk drawn from their cleanup hitter.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak is back in the leadoff spot against a right-handed pitcher and will look to do some damage as he has all season long. Moniak is in a bit of a slump right now with just one hit in his last 11 at-bats, so hopefully he can have a big game setting the table for a suddenly hot Mike Trout and a ridiculously-hot Shohei Ohtani.