Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, July 2
The Los Angeles Angels have lost each of the first two games of this series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, scoring three runs combined against two below-average starting pitchers. The Angels will look to avoid the sweep today, and things don't get any easier in July.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers continued what wound up being a terrific June with another dominant outing his last time out. Seven innings, one run, two hits, two walks, ten strikeouts. The Angels squeaked out a walk-off win against the White Sox in that outing. Detmers has a 1.05 ERA in his last four starts with 34 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. He's been dominant, and has lowered his season ERA to 3.77 in the process. He looks to keep the good times rolling this afternoon.
The Diamondbacks will counter with their ace, Zac Gallen. The Angels had trouble scoring against Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The right-hander finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting last season, and has a 3.02 ERA in his 17 starts this season. Arizona is 12-5 in his starts and they've won each of his last four.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
9. David Fletcher - SS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup
1. Ketel Marte - 2B
2. Kyle Lewis - DH
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - LF
4. Christian Walker - 1B
5. Evan Longoria - 3B
6. Carson Kelly - C
7. Dominic Fletcher - RF
8. Nick Ahmed - SS
9. Alek Thomas - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mickey Moniak has been great for the Angels but he's hit a bit of a skid. The young outfielder has one hit in his last 15 at-bats after going hitless last night. Moniak should still have a relatively long leash because of how well he's played, but he does have to hit to stay in the lineup with four playable outfielders on this team.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas sat against the righty last night but is back in the lineup today and in a prime RBI spot. He has just one hit in six at-bats against Gallen, but is one of only four Angels players who have faced him before. Hopefully Moustakas can find a way to drive in a big run or two.