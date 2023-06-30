Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, June 30
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, June 30
The Los Angeles Angels look to get back on track tonight as they open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Angels took the first two games this past week against the White Sox but dropped the last two to drop their record to 44-39. The Diamondbacks have been one of the surprise teams in baseball, entering this series with a 48-34 record, good for first in the NL West.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning has been the Angels most consistent starter over the last month and a half, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts. Canning pitched extremely well his last time out at Coors Field delivering six shutout innings giving up just four hits without a walk. Getting 25 runs in support obviously helped, but that doesn't take away from what Canning did in such a tough environment for pitchers. This will be Canning's second career start against the Diamondbacks in his career.
Arizona will counter with left-hander Tommy Henry. The 25-year-old will be making his 12th start of the season, and will look to improve on his 4.31 ERA. He's coming off of one of his best starts of the season, posting 6.1 innings and allowing just one run in a victory against the Nationals.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. David Fletcher - SS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup
1. Geraldo Perdomo - SS
2. Ketel Marte - 2B
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - DH
4. Christian Walker - 1B
5. Evan Longoria - 3B
6. Dominic Fletcher - LF
7. Alek Thomas - CF
8. Carson Kelly - C
9. Jake McCarthy - RF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had a good offensive game yesterday, scoring seven runs on 11 hits. Each player who started recorded at least one hit. Taylor Ward did not start, and had a rough series against the White Sox, going hitless in ten at-bats. Ward has struggled against lefties this season, posting a .665 OPS against them. Hopefully tonight we can see him break out a bit.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
When Anthony Rendon plays, the Angels are far more successful with runners in scoring position. Rendon has played a big role in those spots, posting an .881 OPS with runners in scoring position, so hopefully from the cleanup spot against a lefty we can see Rendon have a good first game back off of the Injured List.