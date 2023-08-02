Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Braves, August 2
The Los Angeles Angels lost a tough one last night in Atlanta to even the series at a game apiece. Patrick Sandoval pitched decently well, but Spencer Strider outpitched him. Now the Angels will look for a series win against the best team in baseball as they attempt to inch closer to a playoff spot.
Probable starting pitchers
Lucas Giolito gets an important start today for the Angels. Giolito made his Angels debut in Toronto and pitched pretty well, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings pitched. His goal for this start should be to try and keep the ball in the yard as he allowed two homers his last time out, and the Angels allowed three last night. Giolito will look to improve on his 3.85 ERA.
The Braves will counter with right-hander Yonny Chirinos. The former Ray was DFA'd by Tampa Bay in mid-July and was picked up by the Braves to join their rotation. Chirinos being DFA'd was a bit of a surprise since his ERA was only 4.02, but he had a 5.51 FIP and his underlying metrics suggested he was primed to regress. Sure enough, Chirinos allowed four runs in 3.2 innings in his Braves debut against the Brewers. The Angels will look to get their offense going this afternoon and earn a series victory.
Los Angeles Angles starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. C.J. Cron - 1B
4. Randal Grichuk - LF
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Zach Neto - SS
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Jordyn Adams - CF
Atlanta Braves starting lineup
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. - RF
2. Ozzie Albies - 2B
3. Austin Riley - 3B
4. Matt Olson - 1B
5. Travis d'Arnaud - C
6. Marcell Ozuna - DH
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Since returning back to the starting lineup for this series, Zach Neto has gone hitless in his six at-bats. He did drive in the Angels only run from last night with an RBI groundout, but the Angels do need more from their young shortstop. Hopefully he can get back into the hit column today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Let's see what Jordyn Adams can do. The young outfielder is making his MLB debut today and is starting in center field. Adams is known more for his glove, but has had a really strong offensive year, posting an .816 OPS and stealing 37 bases. Putting the ball in play has been a challenge for Adams, but his combination of power and speed could make him an electrifying player if the hit tool ever develops. It'll be exciting to see what he can do at this level.