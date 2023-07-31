Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Braves, July 31
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Braves, July 31
The Los Angeles Angels got a win they absolutely had to have in Toronto and Perry Minasian responded to that victory by acquiring Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron in a deal with the Rockies. These players will be in the lineup as the 55-51 Angels take on the 67-36 Braves. The Braves have just swept the Brewers and currently have the best record in baseball.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning was expected to start for the Angels in tonight's game but has since been scratched with what's being deemed "general soreness." Taking his place is Chase Silseth in what will be a tough task against an incredibly deep lineup. Silseth made a spot start against the Yankees after the Angels used Jaime Barria in relief, and he pitched a gem, allowing just one run in 5.2 innings pitched with ten strikeouts. That outing came on July 19, and the right-hander hasn't pitched since.
The Braves will counter with 39-year-old Charlie Morton who just continues to be reliable. Through 20 starts and 113.1 innings pitched, Morton has a 3.57 ERA. He's had a rough last couple of starts, allowing eight runs in 9.1 innings pitched in losses to the Diamondbacks and Red Sox. You rarely see three rough starts in a row from a guy like Morton, but you never know.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. C.J. Cron - 1B
4. Mickey Moniak - CF
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Mike Moustakas - 3B
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Zach Neto - SS
9. Chad Wallach - C
Atlanta Braves starting lineup
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. - RF
2. Ozzie Albies - 2B
3. Austin Riley - 3B
4. Matt Olson - 1B
5. Travis d'Arnaud - C
6. Marcell Ozuna - DH
7. Eddie Rosario - LF
8. Orlando Arcia - SS
9. Michael Harris II - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It didn't happen as a member of the Angels, but Randal Grichuk failed to record a hit in his three at-bats yesterday. He drew a walk, but Grichuk is a player the Angels need to be a big producer offensively for this team. It all starts tonight in his Angels debut.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
When Hunter Renfroe is swinging a good bat, great things happen. In his last five games he has 11 hits in 19 at-bats including two home runs, three doubles, and five RBI. He had three hits in four at-bats yesterday including the big go-ahead home run that helped the Angels defeat the Blue Jays. He has three three-hit games in his last five appearances. Another big night tonight would go a long way.