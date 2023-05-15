Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, May 15
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels open a tough four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles. Attempting to get them back on the right track after two gut-wrenching losses in Cleveland is Shohei Ohtani. The Angels right-hander has to get back on track himself, as in each of his last three starts he's been plagued by one big inning. Something to keep an eye on is the home run ball as Shohei has allowed five longballs in his last three starts. His only career start against the Orioles came at Camden Yards and Ohtani allowed four runs in five innings of work. The Angels will need more than that tonight.
Ohtani will be opposed by young right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. The 23-year-old has made seven career starts and has an ERA of 5.08. He's coming off of a solid outing against the Rays, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work. The Angels struggled mightily against rookie Tanner Bibee yesterday, they'll look to perform much better today against Rodriguez.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - P
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Matt Thaiss - 1B
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
With Anthony Rendon headed to the Injured List, Hunter Renfroe slides into the cleanup spot. With Brandon Drury getting the day off, Matt Thaiss fills in at first base and hits fifth. The fortunate news for tonight's lineup is it includes Chad Wallach who returns off of the Injured List and we do not have to watch Chris Okey attempt to catch Shohei Ohtani again.
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Cedric Mullins - CF
2. Adley Rutschman - C
3. Anthony Santander - 1B
4. Ryan Mountcastle - DH
5. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
6. Austin Hays - LF
7. Adam Frazier - 2B
8. Terrin Vavra - RF
9. Jorge Mateo - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The entire Angels lineup looked putrid against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee yesterday. Whether it was the early start or not I have no idea, but they need to be a lot better as a whole today. One player who did not do anything yesterday was Hunter Renfroe who went hitless in four at-bats. He had three hits in his 14 at-bats at Progressive Field but did not record a single extra-base hit. Hopefully he has some in him in Baltimore especially with Anthony Rendon out.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
With no Rendon, the middle of the order will really have to step it up. One player in particular who is batting especially high is Matt Thaiss. This is well deserved as the Angels catcher has swung the bat better than he ever has at the big league level, but now the pressure is really on. He's batting fifth behind the team's home run and RBI leader. Thaiss could have plenty of big at-bats tonight and the game could be won or lost with the result of those plate appearances.