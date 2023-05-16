Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, May 16
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, May 16
Probable starting pitchers
After a victory last night, the Los Angeles Angels will look to earn a split at minimum in Baltimore tonight and will send Chase Silseth to the mound to start. Silseth takes Jose Suarez's spot in the Angels rotation and will make his eighth career start today. Silseth has made four appearances out of the bullpen for the Angels this season. Three of them went very well, the last one went very poorly. The question with Silseth will be how long he can last before losing some velocity and bite on his breaking stuff. He's always been good in short spurts when seen at this level, but has really only put one good start together.
Silseth will be opposed by right-hander Dean Kremer. After a good season in 2022, Kremer has an ERA of 4.97 through his first eight starts of this season. The 27-year-old has been better lately, allowing just one run in his last 12 innings pitched in his two starts against the Braves and Rays. He faced the Angels at Camden Yards last season and threw five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in an Orioles victory.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Brandon Drury - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Mickey Moniak is in the starting lineup for the third time in five games since his recall and will lead off. He plays right field, which completes his tour of the Angels' outfield as Hunter Renfroe gets the night off. This moves Taylor Ward down to the cleanup spot. Matt Thaiss hits fifth for a second straight day. He has to step up with Anthony Rendon out if he is going to hit that high in the order.
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Cedric Mullins - CF
2. Adley Rutschman - C
3. Anthony Santander - 1B
4. Austin Hays - LF
5. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
6. Adam Frazier - 2B
7. Terrin Vavra - RF
8. Jorge Mateo - SS
9. Ryan O'Hearn - DH
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels lineup exploded for nine runs on 17 hits last night. The only Angels starter to not record a hit was Zach Neto. This was extremely unlucky as the Angels shortstop recorded four hard-hit outs including three batted balls clocked at over 100 mph. He also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. It would be nice to see him in the hit column though, and when everyone else got on the board yesterday he's the guy to point to.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
I am so curious to see what Chase Silseth can do as the starter. How long can he go and remain effective? If the Angels get five solid innings out of him I think they'll have a great shot tonight. Ohtani went seven yesterday, so the bullpen should be well-rested and available.