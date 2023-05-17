Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, May 17
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning takes the mound today for the Los Angeles Angels as he looks to bounce back from a couple of rough starts in a row. Canning allowed five runs, all earned, in 3.2 innings of work. He was the victim of some poor defense behind him including his own error, but still didn't look particularly great against the Astros. Canning and his 6.38 ERA will look for a better night at Camden Yards, a park he allowed four runs in 4.2 innings pitched at in his lone start.
The Angels will face 26-year-old Kyle Bradish. The right-hander has a 4.56 ERA so far this season, but that's mainly because of one horrific start against the Red Sox. Other than that start he's been solid, and he pitched six scoreless frames against the Pirates his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Matt Thaiss - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Cedric Mullins - CF
2. Adley Rutschman - C
3. Anthony Santander - DH
4. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
5. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
6. Austin Hays - LF
7. Adam Frazier - 2B
8. Terrin Vavra - RF
9. Joey Ortiz - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Trout has been really struggling in the month of May, and had another hitless game in four at-bats yesterday with a pair of strikeouts. For this Angels team to go anywhere, they need MIke Trout to be Mike Trout, and they need Shohei Ohtani to be Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani was Ohtani offensively on Monday, Trout hasn't been Trout offensively in way too long. Hopefully tonight is the night he breaks out.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Gio Urshela had a great game yesterday, recording two hits including a double which was only a couple inches shy of being a home run. Gio has hit a ton of singles this season, but is that double a sign of some power coming to his bat? Maybe he can contribute in a bigger way tonight.