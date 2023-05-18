Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, May 18
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to earn a split in Baltimore as Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Halos. The veteran southpaw is another starting pitcher the Angels simply need more from. He's been better of late, posting a 3.06 ERA in his last three starts, but he hasn't really had trouble throwing strikes as consistently as he needs to. Let's hope he can turn that around this morning.
The Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells. The right-hander has been terrific in his first eight appearances (seven starts) this season, as he comes into the day with a 2.68 ERA. He's coming off of his best start, delivering seven shutout innings allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts in a win against the Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. Chad Wallach - C
7. Luis Rengifo - 3B
8. Zach Neto - SS
9. Livan Soto - 2B
To put it very simply, this doesn't feel like an Angels lineup really desperate to earn a split. The bottom of the order looks pretty brutal, but who knows, maybe the lineups that don't look great will perform great. It needed a shake-up after recording one run on four hits yesterday.
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Austin Hays - LF
2. Adley Rutschman - DH
3. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
4. Anthony Santander - RF
5. James McCann - C
6. Ryan McKenna - CF
7. Jorge Mateo - SS
8. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
9. Joey Ortiz - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The entire Angels lineup needs to bounce back, but Shohei Ohtani is hitless in his last eight at-bats since his monster game on Monday. It's obviously unreasonable to expect him to be a double shy of the cycle every game, but it's not unreasonable to expect Shohei to make an impact in two of the four games in a series.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Chad Wallach has swung the bat extremely well really out of nowhere this season for the Angels. In his first start back off of the Injured List he recorded three hits and hit his third home run of the season. He had just four in his MLB career entering this season. Will there be more Wallach magic today? They might need it, especially with him hitting sixth.