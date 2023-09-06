Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, September 5
The Los Angeles Angels have lost four in a row to fall to a season-worst ten games below .500. Their 64-74 record has them in fourth in the AL West, and they'll look to even this series with the 86-51 Orioles without Shohei Ohtani who is out for a second straight night with his oblique injury.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the mound tonight for the Angels looking to get a little deeper. He lasted just four innings in Philadelphia, but he was able to limit the powerful Phillies to two runs despite giving up four hits and walking three. The southpaw will look to get his ERA below 5.00, as he begins the night at 5.01.
The Orioles will counter with right-hander Dean Kremer. The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in Baltimore's rotation the last couple of seasons, and he's been good, posting a 4.20 ERA in 27 starts this season. Kremer doesn't have overpowering stuff and only has 134 strikeouts, but he's in the top 15 in the American League with 150 innings pitched. 5.2 of those innings came in his start against the Angels, and he allowed three runs in a Baltimore victory.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Luis Rengifo - RF
4. Mike Moustakas - DH
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Adley Rutschman - C
2. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
3. Anthony Santander - DH
4. Austin Hays - LF
5. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
6. Jordan Westburg - 2B
7. Aaron Hicks - RF
8. Ryan McKenna - CF
9. Jorge Mateo - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Kyren Paris has made some nice defensive plays, drawn some walks, and has stolen a base through his first four games, but he has just one hit in ten at-bats after going hitless in his three trips last night. The Angels would like to see the rookie be a spark offensively.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak has had a strong year against right-handed pitching this season even with his recent struggles, and one righty he has had success against is Dean Kremer. Moniak hit a home run against him earlier this season, and enters the night with doubles in back-to-back games.