Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore Orioles, September 6
The Los Angeles Angels put up a good fight on Tuesday against the Orioles but wound up blowing a late lead and losing their fifth in a row. The Angels are now 64-75 on the season and will look to avoid a sweep against the 87-51 Orioles without Shohei Ohtani for a third straight night.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval continues to have an extremely inconsistent season for the Angels. He pitched six innings against the Mets and allowed one run two starts ago, only to follow that up by allowing five runs in just 3.2 innings of work against the Athletics. Sandoval has a 4.19 ERA in his 24 starts this season and seems to either pitch really well or really poorly with no in between. Hopefully he'll have his good stuff tonight.
The Orioles will counter with veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson. The 35-year-old is the highest-paid Oriole after signing a one-year deal this past offseason worth $10 million. While he hasn't pitched like a highest-paid player with a 5.15 ERA in his 28 starts, he is an innings eater and has been a valuable member of the first place O's.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Luis Rengifo - SS
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Matt Thaiss - DH
7. Trey Cabbage - RF
8. Randal Grichuk - LF
9. Brett Phillips - CF
Baltimore Orioles starting lineup
1. Adley Rutschman - DH
2. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
3. Anthony Santander - RF
4. Austin Hays - LF
5. Gunnar Henderson - 3B
6. Ramon Urias - 2B
7. Aaron Hicks - CF
8. James McCann - C
9. Jorge Mateo - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Moustakas did record a big RBI hit last night but has seen his performance take a steep decline after a hot start with the Angels. Moustakas has eight hits in his last 50 at-bats with just one extra-base hit. He's done most of this hitting fourth or fifth. The Angels need him to get his bat going if they want to score runs.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Trey Cabbage had the biggest hit of his young career, giving the Angels the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Cabbage now is back in the lineup for tonight's game against a pitcher in Gibson who doesn't strike out many hitters. If Cabbage puts the ball in play he usually has success, so maybe against this soft-tossing righty Cabbage can have a big night.