Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Boston Red Sox, April 14
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval will make his third start of the season for the Los Angeles Angels. He's pitched well in each of his first two outings of the season, and looked really good in the Home Opener against the Blue Jays. Sandoval pitched six strong innings allowing just one run against a very potent offense. He's made one start against the Red Sox in his career and it came at Fenway Park and did not go well. Here's hoping for a better start this time.
Sandoval will be opposed by Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. The 26-year-old right-hander is transitioning into a full-time starter for the 2023 season. He's gone five innings in each of his first two starts, and has allowed three and two runs respectively. He's thrown under 75 pitches both times, so if the Angels can work deep counts early on, they can get into a bad Red Sox bullpen early in this one.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Jake Lamb - 1B
7. Brandon Drury - 2B
8. Luis Rengifo - SS
9. Logan O'Hoppe - C
This Angels lineup looks mostly like the lineups Phil Nevin has decided to run out there against right-handed pitching with Jake Lamb playing first base and (for some reason) hitting sixth. Luis Rengifo gets his third start of the season at shortstop with Gio Urshela getting the night off.
Boston Red Sox starting lineup
1. Alex Verdugo - RF
2. Justin Turner - DH
3. Rob Refsnyder - LF
4. Rafael Devers - 3B
5. Enrique Hernandez - CF
6. Christian Arroyo - 2B
7. Triston Casas - 1B
8. Connor Wong - C
9. Yu Chang - SS
How do I watch the Los Angeles Angels game?
Game time: 4:10 PST
Unfortunately this game cannot be found on Bally Sports or any cable channel, it is exclusively on Apple TV+. There is a two-month free trial which should come in handy for those wanting to watch tonight who do not have Apple TV+. At least Wayne Randazzo is on the call!
How do I listen to the Los Angeles Angels game on the radio today?
For those who choose to not watch on Apple TV+ and would rather listen on the radio, that can be found on KLAA 830.