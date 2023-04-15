Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Boston Red Sox, April 15
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels send Tyler Anderson to the mound for today's game. Anderson looks to bounce back after allowing five runs in just 4.2 innings pitched last time out. The Angels need some length after Patrick Sandoval managed just 3.2 innings last night. The southpaw has made one start at Fenway Park in his career and allowed one run in 4.1 innings pitched.
Pitching for Boston is Nick Pivetta. Pivetta is a back-end starter who's gotten off to a good start this season, allowing just one earned run in 10 innings pitched. Pivetta made one start against the Angels last season and allowed four runs in five innings of work but did strike out 11 batters.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Gio Urshela - 1B
7. Brandon Drury - 2B
8. Zach Neto - SS
9. Matt Thaiss - C
Zach Neto makes his MLB debut today and is batting eighth. I cannot wait to see what he can do at this level. With Neto taking over at short, Gio Urshela slides over from short to first base. Urshela is an inexperienced first baseman but the Angels can't afford to take his bat out of the lineup. Matt Thaiss starts the day game after yesterday's night game, expect Logan O'Hoppe to start the final two games of this series.
Boston Red Sox starting lineup
1. Alex Verdugo - RF
2. Justin Turner - DH
3. Rob Refsnyder - LF
4. Rafael Devers - 3B
5. Enrique Hernandez - CF
6. Christian Arroyo - 2B
7. Triston Casas - 1B
8. Connor Wong - C
9. Yu Chang - SS
How do I watch the Los Angeles Angels game?
Game time: 1:10 PST
The game can be found locally on Bally Sports West
If you're looking to stream the game, that can be found on the Bally Sports App. This can be found on most streaming devices including iPhone, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, ChromeCast, Roku, among others.
How do I listen to the Los Angeles Angels game on the radio today?
For those who prefer to listen on the radio, that can be found on KLAA 830.