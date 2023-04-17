Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Boston Red Sox, April 17
Probable starting pitchers
There isn't another pitcher the Los Angeles Angels would rather send to the mound to try and avoid a sweep. Shohei Ohtani has been dominant on the mound this season, and will look to continue that in Boston. He has a 2.35 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox including seven scoreless innings in his only start at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello who's making his return from the Injured List. This will be the young right hander's first start of the season. Bello had a 4.71 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts) in his debut season.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - P
3. Taylor Ward - LF
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Gio Urshela - 3B
6. Jake Lamb - 1B
7. Brandon Drury - 2B
8. Logan O'Hoppe - C
9. Brett Phillips - CF
Zach Neto leads off for a second straight game. Taylor Ward drops to third in the order with Mike Trout out of the lineup for today's game. Jake Lamb gets the nod at first base with Anthony Rendon resting for the series finale. Brett Phillips draws in for Trout and gets his second start of the year. Big chance for him to make up for yesterday's blunder.
Boston Red Sox starting lineup
1. Raimel Tapia - RF
2. Rafael Devers - 3B
3. Rob Refsnyder - LF
4. Masataka Yoshida - DH
5. Triston Casas - 1B
6. Enrique Hernandez - SS
7. Reese McGuire - C
8. Christian Arroyo - 2B
9. Jarren Duran
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back in today's game?
It's hard to pinpoint just one Angels player who needs to bounce back after the offense was shut down for most of the game, but I'll go with Shohei Ohtani the hitter. Ohtani's long on-base streak was snapped with his 0/4 yesterday. Look for him to help himself at the plate.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
It's boring to do this two days in a row, but I'm still looking at Zach Neto. He's at the top of the lineup for a second straight day. He's hitless in his first eight at-bats and has not even reached base yet. He's swung the bat pretty well, but has to get on base especially when he's lea