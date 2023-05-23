Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Boston Red Sox, May 23
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look for another series win against a team above .500 and will send Griffin Canning to the mound. Canning has an ERA over 6.00 but did a nice job pitching out of trouble in his last start. Canning allowed nine hits and walked a pair of batters in his 5.1 innings of work, but limited the Orioles to just three runs. Another one of those three runs starts pitching into the sixth inning would be lovely from Canning.
The Red Sox will counter with youngster Brayan Bello. The right-hander made his season debut against the Angels in late April and allowed five runs in just 2.2 innings of work. His start was shortened due to rain. Since that start, Bello has pitched well for the Red Sox when given the chance. He's made five starts and has a 3.16 ERA, and he allowed one run in five innings in a victory over the Mariners his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Jared Walsh - 1B
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Gio Urshela - 3B
9. Zach Neto - SS
Boston Red Sox starting lineup
1. Alex Verdugo - RF
2. Masataka Yoshida - LF
3. Justin Turner - DH
4. Rafael Devers - 3B
5. Jarren Duran - CF
6. Enrique Hernandez - SS
7. Triston Casas - 1B
8. Enmanuel Valdez - 2B
9. Reese McGuire - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Outside of the Mickey Moniak home run and a couple of Brandon Drury hits, the Angels lineup was pretty much silent all night. Both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats with a pair of strikeouts last night, so take your pick as to who should bounce back. Both would be preferred.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Angels scored five runs against Bello in Boston earlier this season. Four of those runs were thanks to one swing from Hunter Renfroe. His Grand Slam got the scoring started on that Marathon Monday and helped the Halos win that game. Another big swing from their power bat would be a welcome sight.