Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Boston Red Sox, May 24
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson to the mound as they look to sweep the Boston Red Sox. Anderson is coming off of another largely unimpressive start, as he allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and only two strikeouts in five innings of work, but he again limited the damage. Limiting the damage has been key for Anderson of late, as he's pitched to a 3.57 ERA in his last four starts and the Angels are 3-1 in those outings. He did not pitch well in Boston earlier this season as he allowed four runs on eight hits with four walks and a pair of home runs allowed.
The Red Sox will counter with fellow southpaw James Paxton. The former Mariner is obviously very familiar with the Angels as this will be his 13th start against them (2.43 ERA in the first 12). This is only his third start of this season, as injuries have derailed him. He's made just eight starts since 2019. Paxton has looked good this season though, as he's allowed three runs in 13 innings of work (2.45 ERA). He allowed one run in six innings in a win against the Padres his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
As awesome as Mickey Moniak has been, it's absolutely the right decision to sit him. He has one hit in 24 MLB at-bats against southpaws, and has struggled against them in the minors this season as well. If Taylor Ward is going to be here, he has to play at least against lefties. The rest of the lineup looks mostly the same as it has been with Anthony Rendon out, just without Jared Walsh who also cannot hit lefties.
Boston Red Sox starting lineup
1. Rob Refsnyder - LF
2. Justin Turner - 1B
3. Masataka Yoshida - DH
4. Rafael Devers - 3B
5. Enrique Hernandez - SS
6. Pablo Reyes - 2B
7. Connor Wong - C
8. Raimel Tapia - RF
9. Jarren Duran - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
After a multi-hit game on Monday, Brandon Drury was the only Angel to go hitless last night as he failed to reach base in his four at-bats. Drury does have three hits in 11 at-bats against Paxton in his career and has always been great against lefties in his career, so let's see if he can have a big night.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward has not started a game since Saturday against the Twins and was hitless in his last 13 plate appearances before a pinch-hit double in last night's game. Will that be what finally gets Ward going? The double was against a lefty, Maybe Ward can deliver tonight against a different left-hander. He continues to lead off, so the Angels will need something from him out of that spot.