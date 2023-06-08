Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago Cubs, June 7
Probable starting pitchers
Jaime Barria takes the ball for the Los Angeles Angels as they look for a series win against the Cubs. Since moving to the rotation, Barria has allowed just one run on six hits in ten innings of work in victories against the Red Sox and White Sox. Barria was able to get to 90 pitches his last time out, so he should be good to throw as many pitches as the Angels would like him to.
Barria will be opposed by fellow right-hander Jameson Taillon. Taillon, a free agent acquisition, has struggled mightily in his first season as a Cub posting a 7.05 ERA in nine starts. He did pitch a bit better his last time out as he allowed just one run in 5.2 innings of work.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - LF
9. Zach Neto - SS
Chicago Cubs starting lineup
1. Nico Hoerner - 2B
2. Dansby Swanson - SS
3. Ian Happ - LF
4. Seiya Suzuki - RF
5. Mike Tauchman - CF
6. Trey Mancini - DH
7. Miguel Amaya - C
8. Matt Mervis - 1B
9. Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels scored seven runs yesterday which is good, but they recorded only five hits which is less good. One Angel who went hitless was Mickey Moniak who's back in the leadoff spot tonight. Getting on base in front of Shohei Ohtani and MIke Trout is always important. Moniak should look to do just that against a struggling right-hander tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jared Walsh has struggled mightily to begin his season, but he does have a home run in eight at-bats against Taillon. A struggling pitcher against a struggling hitter. A big night from Walsh at the bottom of the order could help the Halos get a win.