Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, June 27
The Los Angeles Angels got a dominant start last night from Reid Detmers who went toe to toe with Dylan Cease and eventually got the win thanks to some great base running from Mike Trout. That win was needed after the disappointing series in Colorado, and the Halos will look for at least a split of this four-game series against the White Sox with another win tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani gets the ball for the Angels tonight looking to build off of what I believe was his best start of the season. Ohtani allowed one run in seven innings on just five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. The Angels lost that game, but Ohtani dominated the Dodgers and would have won with virtually any run support. Ohtani will look to improve on his 3.13 ERA tonight.
The White Sox will counter with fellow right-hander Michael Kopech. The Angels faced Kopech earlier this season and got to him early with four first inning runs. Brandon Drury broke the ice with a three-run homer, and Matt Thaiss followed with a solo shot of his own. Those were the only runs Kopech would allow, as the right-hander went 4.2 innings overall. He did finish strongly and struck out ten, so the Angels will need to come out hot again tonight. Kopech has been struggling of late, failing to go five in each of his last two starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Taylor Ward - LF
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Luis Rengifo - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. David Fletcher - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Andrew Benintendi - LF
2. Tim Anderson - SS
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - RF
5. Andrew Vaughn - DH
6. Yasmani Grandal - C
7. Jake Burger - 3B
8. Gavin Sheets - 1B
9. Elvis Andrus - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward had an excellent series in Colorado with multi-hit games in all three matchups, but he went hitless in three at-bats last night and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats at home after failing to get in the hit column in the Dodgers series. With no Mike Trout in the lineup the Angels need him to step up even more tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury has been one of the best players on the Angels in the month of June, slashing .333/.366/.517 with four home runs and 15 RBI. He's been arguably the most consistent Angel offensively not named Shohei Ohtani for much of the season, and he homered against Kopech earlier this season. Drury has two hits in three at-bats against this right-hander in his career, and I think will improve on that tonight.