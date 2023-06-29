Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, June 29
The Los Angeles Angels look to bounce back from an ugly loss against the Chicago White Sox. Jaime Barria did not pitch well, Andrew Wantz didn't help, and the Halos lost 11-5. They can still win the series as they took the first two, and will look to take five of seven against the White Sox this season.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels today as he looks to rebound from a rough outing. Sandoval did a good job limiting the damage as he only allowed three runs, but he gave up 10 hits and needed 101 pitches to get through five innings. It was at Coors Field, but Sandoval still did not pitch well. He looks for a good start against a White Sox team he's struggled against, posting a 5.23 ERA in 2 starts.
The White Sox will counter with veteran right-hander Lance Lynn. The 36-year-old is in the midst of his worst MLB season, posting a 6.40 ERA in 16 starts. Lynn has been better of late, putting up a 16 strikeout performance against the Mariners and allowing three runs in 5.2 innings his last time out against the Red Sox, but he faces an Angels offense that saw the ball well against him earlier this season. Lynn allowed eight runs in four innings in the finale of the series in Chicago. He'll look for better luck today.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Zach Remillard - 2B
2. Tim Anderson - SS
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - RF
5. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
6. Yasmani Grandal - DH
7. Jake Burger - 3B
8. Clint Frazier - LF
9. Seby Zavala - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Matt Thaiss has been a rock behind the plate since Logan O'Hoppe went down with injury, but he's struggled of late. The Angels backstop went hitless in four at-bats last night, and has four hits in his last 23 at-bats. Three of them came in that 25-run outburst in Colorado. The Angels need Thaiss to pick things up again.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Shohei Ohtani has outstanding numbers agianst the White Sox in his career, and especially against Lance Lynn. Shohei has ten hits in 21 at-bats against Lynn (.476 average) with three home runs and five RBI. Two of those home runs came this season, including one tape measure shot. Ohtani looks to continue to stay red-hot this afternoon.