Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox, May 30
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look for a series win in Chicago with Tyler Anderson taking the ball. After a rough start Anderson has been better of late, and turned in arguably his best performance of the season when he allowed one run in six innings of work against a high-powered Red Sox offense that had roughed him up earlier in the season. Anderson has made two starts in his career against the White Sox, allowing seven runs in 9.2 innings of work.
Anderson will be opposed by right-hander Lucas Giolito. The former National was one of the best pitchers in the American League from 2019-2021 finishing in the top-11 of the Cy Young balloting each season and making an all-star team. He had a brutal season in 2022 but appears to be bouncing back this season. He's made seven starts against the Angels in his career and has a 3.79 ERA.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Jared Walsh - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Chicago White Sox starting lineup
1. Tim Anderson - SS
2. Jake Burger - DH
3. Luis Robert Jr. - CF
4. Eloy Jimenez - RF
5. Yoan Moncada - 3B
6. Andrew Vaughn - 1B
7. Andrew Benintendi - LF
8. Romy Gonzalez - 2B
9. Seby Zavala - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Hunter Renfroe went hitless in his four at-bats last night with three strikeouts. He did draw a walk, but Renfroe has been in a prolonged slump. The outfielder has just three hits in his last 26 at-bats and has just 15 hits in his last 66 at-bats since his last home run.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Lucas Giolito has reverse splits this season meaning right-handed hitters have performed better against him than left. Taylor Ward has two hits in his six at-bats against Giolito with a home run. Can this be the night he breaks out? His chances have to be running out.