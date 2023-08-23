Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati Reds, August 23, Game 1
The Los Angeles Angels play their first game of today's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds with Shohei Ohtani making his first start in two weeks. Ohtani had a start in Texas skipped due to arm fatigue, but he's back on the Angel Stadium mound for today's first game. Ohtani has a 2.75 ERA in 13 home starts this season, a bit lower than his 3.17 ERA in 22 starts overall.
The Reds will counter with impressive rookie Andrew Abbott. The southpaw has a 2.99 ERA in 14 starts and 81.1 innings pitched, and has been one of the better rookie pitchers in the majors this season. The Angels will try and get their offense going after scoring just three runs last night.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - P
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Mickey Moniak - CF
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup
1. T.J. Friedl - CF
2. Matt McLain - 2B
3. Elly De La Cruz - SS
4. Spencer Steer - 3B
5. Joey Votto - DH
6. Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B
7. Nick Martini - RF
8. Will Benson - LF
9. Luke Maile - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels rough month of August offensively continued in last night's loss. Among the struggling hitters, Shohei Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats. The Angels superstar is pitching in this one so he has enough on his plate, but the Angels really do need his bat for them to score runs.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
After a really rough stretch in which Brandon Drury went hitless in 20 at-bats, the Angels second baseman has broken out of his slump in a huge way, recording six hits in his last 17 at-bats in the Angels last four games including three home runs and six RBI. He homered last night to tie the game at one, and has now gone deep in three straight games. Drury against a lefty should have some success.