Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati Reds, August 23, Game 2
The Los Angeles Angels took a loss in the opener of Wednesday's day-night double-header against the Cincinnati Reds ensuring they will lose their fourth consecutive series as their post-deadline free-fall continues. The Halos will look to salvage the series finale in tonight's game.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers was a pitcher the Angels could not trust for a prolonged stretch, but facing one of, if not the best offense in the American League his last time out in Texas, Detmers pitched a gem. He held Texas hitless through 7.1 frames in what was easily his best start of the season and one of the best in his career. Detmers will look to make it two good starts in a row against the Reds tonight.
The Reds will counter with rookie right-hander Lyon Richardson. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month and it did not go well as he allowed four runs in three innings in a loss against the Nationals. The Angels will look to score some runs against Cincinnati's spot-starter.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Moustakas - 3B
4. Luis Rengifo - 2B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup
1. Noelvi Marte - 3B
2. Matt McLain - 2B
3. Elly De La Cruz - SS
4. Spencer Steer - DH
5. Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B
6. T.J. Friedl - CF
7. Tyler Stephenson - C
8. TJ Hopkins - LF
9. Will Benson - RF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Randal Grichuk's struggles as an Angel continued as he went hitless in four at-bats in the first game today. Grichuk has just a .541 OPS as an Angel, over 300 points lower than the .861 OPS he had as a Rockie. Some dropoff was expected, but Grichuk has been well below-average offensively in his Angels tenure which is not good.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Nolan Schanuel has had a really nice start to his MLB career. He didn't start the opener today, but pinch-hit for the injured Shohei Ohtani and drew three walks while also singling in his four plate appearances. Schanuel has five hits in 16 MLB at-bats with five walks overall. He's been a bright spot offensively, and will look to be a table setter once again tonight.