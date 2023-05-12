Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 12
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 12
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels open a seven-game road trip in Cleveland as they prepare to face the Guardians. Last season the Angels were swept in their only trip to Progressive Field, so they'll look for a much better outcome this time around. Tyler Anderson takes the ball in his first career start against the Guardians. Things have been up and down for the veteran southpaw, as he walked five batters in five innings his last time out but was able to limit the damage to two earned runs in an Angels victory. He'll look for more length tonight against a weaker Cleveland lineup
Anderson will be opposed by fellow left-hander Logan Allen. The 25-year-old has impressed in his first three starts, posting a 2.70 ERA and allowing two runs or fewer in all three. The Angels will look to show that they can indeed hit good pitching tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Amed Rosario - SS
3. Jose Ramirez - 3B
4. Josh Bell - DH
5. Josh Naylor - 1B
6. Gabriel Arias - RF
7. Andres Gimenez - 2B
8. Mike Zunino - C
9. Miles Straw - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward went hitless in his four at-bats in the series finale against the Astros with three strikeouts. He went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts the night before. He was swinging the bat extremely well before the last two nights, and will hopefully revert back to that with this change of scenery.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Angels have a tough task ahead of them against a lefty who's had success, so they'll need their big bopper against lefties to have a big night. Hunter Renfroe is slashing .314/.333/.486 with two of his ten home runs against southpaws this season. Hopefully he can drive in some runs tonight.