Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 13
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 13
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to take the series in a place they hadn't won in years prior to last night as Reid Detmers takes the ball. Detmers is a guy the Angels simply need more out of. He isn't giving much length, and is having lots of trouble avoiding the big inning. He gets off to good starts before imploding in the fourth or fifth, often coughing up a lead in the process.
His last time out against Texas he looked great in the first three frames before giving up three runs in the fourth. He would be unable to record an out in the fifth inning and the Halos lost. Hopefully, he can avoid the big inning and give some length against a bad Guardians offense.
Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill. After a slow start, the veteran right-hander has pitched extremely well of late. He delivered 7.1 innings at Yankee Stadium while allowing just two runs on May 1. His last time out he pitched seven scoreless innings against the Twins, allowing just an Alex Kirilloff single in the top of the seventh inning.
Yes, he held the first-place Twins without a hit through 6.2 innings of work. Quantrill has a 2.14 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Angels in his career. That combined with how well he's pitched tells me the Angels have their work cut out for them. Hopefully, they're up for the challenge.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Mickey Moniak is thrown right into the fire. Making his 2023 Angels debut, the young outfielder will be leading off this afternoon hitting in front of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. It's not what I would've done, but I do like the confidence Phil Nevin is showing in him. Maybe he's pushing another right button here. As for the rest of the lineup, this is a standard look for the Angels. I'd like to see Matt Thaiss be bumped up to seventh or even sixth with the way he's swung the bat, but it's not the end of the world either.
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Amed Rosario - SS
3. Jose Ramirez - 3B
4. Josh Bell - DH
5. Josh Naylor - 1B
6. Gabriel Arias - RF
7. Andres Gimenez - 2B
8. Miles Straw - CF
9. Cam Gallagher - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
He drew two walks, but the only Angels starter from last night's game who did not have a hit was Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani also struck out in a big spot in the third inning of yesterday's game. The Angels won, and he reached base twice, but it'd be nice to see Shohei get in the hit column tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Let's see what Mickey Moniak can do! He impressed in Spring Training and has had a good year in AAA. Last season he had three at-bats against Quantrill and had two hits including a home run. Can Moniak be a table-setter in front of Trout and Ohtani? If so, the team should be in pretty decent shape this afternoon.