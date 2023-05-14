Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 14
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to take the series in Cleveland with Patrick Sandoval taking the mound. Sandoval pitched pretty well his last time out, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings of work in a win against the Astros. Sandoval did not walk a batter which allowed him to give length. That is always the key with him. Trust your stuff, and you'll be fine. Sandoval has pitched well against the Guardians in his career, posting a 3.20 ERA in four starts and he allowed two runs in five innings in his lone start at Progressive Field.
Sandoval will be opposed by high school teammate, Tanner Bibee. The Guardians right-hander went with Sandoval to Mission Viejo High School in California, so it'll be cool to see them square off. Bibee is making his fourth career start. The first two went well, but his most recent start did not, as he allowed four runs in 3.2 innings pitched in Detroit.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Hunter Renfroe - RF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Zach Neto - SS
No Anthony Rendon was expected as he left yesterday's game early due to injury and was going to get today off anyway, but the Angels are also without Mike Trout for the series finale. Outside of the big double in the first game of this series Trout has struggled mightily in the month of May, as he has eight hits in 40 at-bats with just one home run and one double in 10 games. Hopefully this off day will help him get back on track.
With Trout and Rendon off, the Angels lineup looks substantially weaker. Mickey Moniak is back in the leadoff spot after his big game yesterday. Taylor Ward hits cleanup for the second time this season. The Angels seem to score runs when they start a lot of bench guys, and are undefeated when Mike Trout sits. Lets see if this continues today.
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Amed Rosario - SS
3. Jose Ramirez - 3B
4. Josh Naylor - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Andres Gimenez - 2B
7. Mike Zunino - C
8. Will Brennan - RF
9. Miles Straw - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Matt Thaiss did draw a walk yesterday, but went hitless for the first time in a while yesterday. With the Angels backstop hitting sixth in the order this morning, they need more from him, especially with Trout and Rendon out.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Why not go with Mickey Moniak again? The Angels outfielder had a huge day yesterday, homering, singling twice, and stealing two bases while also drawing a walk. He set the table beautifully yesterday and the team did score six runs. A repeat of that would put the Halos in a good position to win today's game.