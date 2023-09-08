Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, September 7
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, September 7
The Los Angeles Angels continue their freefall to one of the worst teams in baseball as they just got swept by the Baltimore Orioles and have lost six straight as they enter play for tonight's game. The opponent is the Cleveland Guardians, a team filled with former Angels that they claimed off of waivers in an attempt to win the AL Central. They're currently six games back of the first-place Twins after losing two of three to Minnesota.
Probable starting pitchers
Jhonathan Diaz gets the start for tonight's game in what will be a bullpen game for the Angels. Diaz has not appeared in a MLB game for the Angels this season, but has seven appearances (five starts) with the Halos in the last two seasons combined and has a 3.49 ERA in those appearances. His ERA sits at 4.55 in 38 appearances (eight starts) for AAA Salt Lake this season.
The Guardians will counter with right hander Cal Quantrill. The 28-year-old had been out for the last two months due to injury but made his return on the first of September and delivered six solid innings allowing two runs against the Rays. This was an encouraging outing for Quantrill, whose ERA was at 6.45 in his 13 starts before landing on the IL.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Luis Rengifo - RF
4. Mike Moustakas - DH
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Chad Wallach - C
8. Trey Cabbage - LF
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Jose Ramirez - 3B
3. Josh Naylor - 1B
4. Ramon Laureano - RF
5. Kole Calhoun - DH
6. David Fry - C
7. Andres Gimenez - 2B
8. Gabriel Arias - SS
9. Miles Straw - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Moustakas went hitless once again in his two at-bats last night although he did draw a walk. Each of the Angels top three hitters reached base yesterday with Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo reaching twice, although Moustakas wasn't able to continue rallies. He now has eight hits in his last 52 at-bats, cooling down substantially after a hot start to his Angels career.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Of all of the pitchers Mickey Moniak has faced, Cal Quantrill might be his favorite as the Angels outfielder has four hits in five career at-bats against him with a pair of home runs. One of them came in Moniak's first MLB game of this season to lead off a game Quantrill started against the Halos in early May. This might be what gets Moniak going again.