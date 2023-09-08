Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, September 8
The Los Angeles Angels finally found a way to win on Thursday night against the Guardians to open their four-game series. The win didn't bring the Angels any closer to a postseason spot as the team enters play with a 65-76 record, but they'll look to continue to play spoiler against the 67-74 Guardians who are trying desperately to catch the first place Twins in the AL Central.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning is arguably the best starting pitcher the Angels have right now with Shohei Ohtani not pitching anymore this season, and he'll look for a third straight quality start. The right hander delivered six strong innings his last time out against the Athletics allowing just two runs, but he took the loss as the Angels managed just one run all afternoon. Canning has a 4.30 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) in what's been a nice return season for him after missing all of last year due to injury.
The Guardians will counter with impressive rookie left-hander Logan Allen. The 25-year-old has been a fixture in Cleveland's rotation for much of the season and for good reason, as he enters tonight's outing with a very respectable 3.77 ERA in 21 starts. Allen has had a strong rookie year but he's not at his best right now, as he's allowed nine runs in his last nine innings pitched, having back-to-back rough outings against the Blue Jays and Rays.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Chad Wallach - DH
7. Jordyn Adams - RF
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Jose Ramirez - 3B
3. Josh Naylor - DH
4. Ramon Laureano - CF
5. Kole Calhoun - 1B
6. Andres Gimenez - 2B
7. Gabriel Arias - SS
8. Will Brennan - RF
9. Bo Naylor - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Brandon Drury had a rough night in the victory on Thursday night, failing to record a hit in his five at-bats. Drury is a player the Angels desperately need to have a better performance today with them running out arguably their worst lineup of the season. He did record a hit earlier this season against this Cleveland southpaw.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Eduardo Escobar has quietly swung the bat a bit better of late, recording four hits in 15 at-bats in the month of September with a home run and a key triple as well. Escobar is a switch-hitter who has always had more luck batting right-handed. He's in the lineup against the lefty tonight and is hitting third. The Angels can usually count on Schanuel to find his way on base. If Drury can't bring him home, it's on Escobar.