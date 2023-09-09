Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians, September 9
The Los Angeles Angels fell once again last night 6-3 against the Cleveland Guardians and have now split the first two games of this four-game set against Cleveland. They'll look for at least a split of the series with a win tonight and to put a crimp on the Guardians' slim postseason hopes.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson gets the start tonight for the Angels as he comes off an interesting start his last time out. Anderson held the Athletics hitless through five, but imploded in the sixth. He wound up allowing three runs on three hits with three walks in 5.1 innings pitched in an Athletics victory. He pitched fairly well in his start in Cleveland earlier this season, allowing three runs in six innings. Anderson will look for another good start against them in what has overall been a very disappointing season.
The Guardians will counter with right-hander Lucas Giolito. If this name sounds familiar to Angels fans, that's because the team cut ties with him less than one month after trading their top-two prospects to acquire him. Giolito had an ERA approaching 7.00 with the Angels, and things haven't been better in his new home as he allowed nine runs in three innings in a crucial loss against the Twins in his Guardians debut.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Brandon Drury - 2B
3. Mike Moustakas - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Matt Thaiss - DH
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Trey Cabbage - RF
8. Kyren Paris - SS
9. Brett Phillips - CF
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup
1. Steven Kwan - LF
2. Jose Ramirez - DH
3. Josh Naylor - 1B
4. Ramon Laureano - RF
5. Tyler Freeman - 3B
6. Andres Gimenez - 2B
7. Gabriel Arias - SS
8. Miles Straw - CF
9. Cam Gallagher - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Brandon Drury went hitless for a second straight night, failing to reach base in his four at-bats while striking out twice. The Angels' second baseman has had a strong season, but the Halos really need him to do something with arguably their worst lineup of this entire season.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Logan O'Hoppe was one of few Angels who showed signs of life last night, recording two hits including his seventh home run of the season. He's nhitting cleanup for a second straight night and will look to make a similar impact.