Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, July 25
The Los Angeles Angels open their most important week in years with a three-game series in Detroit. If they play well and remain in the Wild Card hunt, there's a good chance they'll be buyers. If they start losing games, the chances of them keeping Shohei Ohtani dwindle. At 51-49 and 4.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot the Halos have no margin for error. A series win in Detroit is a must, and it all starts tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning takes the ball for the Angels tonight as he looks to follow up one of his best starts of the season his last time out. Facing the Yankees, Canning allowed two runs in 5.2 innings and struck out 12 which set a new career-high for him. The right-hander threw an astonishing 120 pitches and looked in control all night. The Angels need another big performance out of him today.
The Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez, a pitcher the Angels might be in on if they do decide to buy. Rodriguez has had a remarkable year with the Tigers, posting a 2.69 ERA in 14 starts. He pitched seven solid innings his last time out, allowing two runs in a victory against the Royals. This could be E-Rod's last start for Detroit if they do in fact trade him.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Taylor Ward - LF
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Eduardo Escobar - 1B
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Luis Renigfo - 2B
9. Chad Wallach - C
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Zach McKinstry - 3B
2. Riley Greene - CF
3. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
4. Kerry Carpenter - DH
5. Matt Vierling - RF
6. Javier Baez - SS
7. Akil Baddoo - LF
8. Zack Short - 2B
9. Jake Rogers - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Hunter Renfroe has just one hit in his last 19 at-bats as his struggles since May 1st have continued. Renfroe continues to hit in the bottom third in the lineup, even hitting behind Mickey Moniak who has four hits in 48 at-bats with 21 strikeouts against lefties in his MLB career. That tells you all you need to know right there. Hopefully he can find a way to get going tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
This team is just different when Zach Neto plays. The Halos are 36-26 with him in the lineup and just 15-23 without him. Neto is a difference maker, there's no other way to slice it. He's also posted a gaudy .957 OPS against left-handers this season making him a very dangerous at-bat hitting right in front of Shohei Ohtani.