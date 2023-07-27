Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, July 27
The Los Angeles Angels won a wild one to begin this series in Detroit after nearly blowing it. Their win improved their record to 52-49, and they enter today's doubleheader four games back of the third Wild Card spot. The Angels made a statement that they're trying to win right now by acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, so it's time for them to really put the foot on the gas starting in game one today.
Probable starting pitchers
It's been a rough month of July on the mound for Shohei Ohtani who has a 7.71 ERA in three starts. He allowed five runs in 6.1 innings pitched his last time out against the Pirates thanks in large part to four Pittsburgh home runs. The Angels bats showed up and won that game, but the Angels need ace Ohtani to show up down the stretch for them to make their run to the postseason.
The Tigers will counter with former Angel Michael Lorenzen. The right-hander had a decent year with the Halos last season and signed a one-year deal to join the Tigers this past offseason. Lorenzen has broken out this season with the Tigers, posting a 3.49 ERA in 17 starts. He made the all-star team and has been dominant in July as he has not allowed an earned run in his three starts this month.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - P
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Trey Cabbage - 1B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Zach McKinstry - 3B
2. Riley Greene - CF
3. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
4. Kerry Carpenter - DH
5. Matt Vierling - RF
6. Javier Baez - SS
7. Akil Baddoo - LF
8. Zack Short - 2B
9. Eric Haase - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Hunter Renfroe continues to play virtually every day because the Angels don't have many other options thanks to the injuries, but his struggles have been brutal to watch. The outfielder has one hit in his last 23 at-bats. He's hitting .179 and has one home run with two RBI in 56 July at-bats. He was brought here to mash, and outside of the month of April he simply hasn't done that. He went hitless in four at-bats in the series opener. Hopefully he can find a way to contribute something this afternoon.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas has been an awesome get for the Angels. He's had clutch moments and has proven to be one of the team's biggest leaders. He had a big game in the opener, recording two hits in five at-bats including a two-run double in the first to get the Angels an early lead. Moose has two hits in five at-bats in his career against Lorenzen, and will look to stay hot this morning.